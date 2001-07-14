Home Capital Announces Final Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

Further to the announcement by Home Capital Group Inc. (“Home Capital” or the “Company”) (TSX: HCG) on December 22, 2021, the Company announced today that it has taken up 6,896,551 common shares (the “Shares”) at a purchase price of C$43.50 per Share (the “Purchase Price”) under the Company’s substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) to repurchase for cancellation up to C$300,000,000 of its Shares.

The Shares to be purchased under the Offer represent approximately 13.68% of the Shares issued and outstanding (undiluted) prior to the take-up of the Shares. After giving effect to the repurchase, the number of issued and outstanding Shares will be43,499,284 (undiluted). None of the directors or management of the Company tendered any of their Shares pursuant to the Offer.

A total of approximately 16.45 million Shares were properly tendered to the Offer and not withdrawn. As the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at C$43.50 per Share and purchase price tenders will each have approximately 45% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by Home Capital, other than “odd lot” tenders, which are not subject to proration.

Payment for the purchased Shares will be effected by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”) in accordance with the Offer and applicable law. Any Shares tendered and not purchased will be returned to shareholders promptly by the Depositary.

To assist shareholders in determining the tax consequences of the Offer, Home Capital estimates that for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), the paid-up capital per Share was approximately C$3.07 as at December 24, 2021. The “specified amount” (for purposes of subsection 191(4) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) is C$43.45.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated November 15, 2021, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Home Capital intends to apply to renew its normal course issuer bid in Q1 2022.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including relating to the Company’s completion of a substantial issuer bid, the size of the substantial issuer bid and the renewal of its normal course issuer bid. Please refer to Home Capital's 2021 Third Quarter Report, available on Home Capital’s website at www.homecapital.com, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com, for Home Capital’s Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

About Home Capital

Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank, offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005382/en/