Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Miami, FL, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit (the “Offering”). Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,350,000 units on December 27, 2021, which closed at the time of the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $103.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses.

The units have been listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and began trading on December 27, 2021, under the ticker symbol “AOGOU”. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “AOGO” and “AOGOW”, respectively.

The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company has not selected a business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business with operations or prospective operations in electric vehicles (EV) technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation and related business ecosystems in the Asia Pacific, primarily Southeast Asia, where the management team has extensive experience in the information technology, transportation operations, and manufacturing industries. The Company is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC (“EF Hutton”) served as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to the Company. The Loev Law Firm, PC served as legal counsel to EF Hutton.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, 590 Madison Ave., 39thF loor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on December 23, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp.
848 Brickell Avenue, Penthouse 5
Miami, FL 33131

Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
(786) 442-1482


Arogo-Capital-Acquisition-Corp.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus