LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 122 ADDITIONAL HOMESITES AT THE VILLAGES AT NORTH COPPER CANYON

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Homebuilder offers high-quality homes at attainable price points in growing Arizona market

- Landsea Homes has sold more than 700 homes at North Copper Canyon since 2018

PR Newswire

SURPRISE, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2021

SURPRISE, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 122 additional homesites at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona.

Landsea_Logo.jpg

"Homebuyers have really responded well to our homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon," said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "Since we opened for sale in 2018, we have sold over 700 homes through Q3 2021, a steady and continued affirmation of our spacious, technology-forward homes at attainable price points. We look forward to continuing to meet the strong demand of homebuyers in the region."

The new homesites at The Villages at North Copper Canyon, purchased on the heels of the acquisition of 193 lots in May, will feature one-and two-story single-family homes in five attractive floorplans that range from 1,776 to 3,045 square feet. Homes will offer options for two to five bedrooms, and the ability to convert three-car garages into extra rooms or storage. All floorplans will feature open-concept designs perfect for individulas and families of all sizes.

Select floorplans will also offer the optional LiveGen suite, in lieu of parking, for families seeking an in-home flat with ensuite bath, secluded living quarters, kitchenette and a private entrance.

Surprise is located in the northwest Phoenix Metropolitan area, which Phoenix ranks second for the hottest housing market in 2021, according to Zillow. Despite its rapid growth into a city of more than 115,000, Surprise has still maintained its small town feel. Just 45 minutes from Downtown Phoenix and the Sky Harbor International Airport, residents are a just quick jaunt from the beauty of the nearby White Tank Mountains and Lake Pleasant regional parks.

Surprise is the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers and Surprise Stadium ranks as the No. 1 spring training site in Arizona.

The Villages at North Copper Canyon has quick access and proximity to major expressways, including the new Loop 303, and offers convenient access to major shopping at Surprise Village Shopping Center and the Marketplace at Prasada craft eateries and entertainment.

Landsea Homes acquired 476 single-family homes last September at Sunrise Ranch also in Surprise.

For more information about The Villages at North Copper Canyon, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/arizona/villages-north-copper-canyon/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA18489&sd=2021-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-closes-on-122-additional-homesites-at-the-villages-at-north-copper-canyon-301451657.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA18489&Transmission_Id=202112291711PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA18489&DateId=20211229
