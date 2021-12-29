ParkerVision Director Plans to Repurchase Shares

JACKSONVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) director Paul Rosenbaum announced today that he plans to purchase shares of ParkerVision common stock to replace shares being sold for 2021 year-end tax purposes.

ParkerVision director Paul Rosenbaum stated, "For personal tax purposes, I expect to sell approximately 100,000 shares of my ParkerVision holdings by year-end 2021. However, I plan to increase my ParkerVision holdings back to previous levels once I am able to do so within ParkerVision's insider trading policy which includes, among other things, limited trading windows and restrictions on open market purchases and sales within a six month period."

Mr. Rosenbaum is beneficial owner of approximately 2 million shares of ParkerVision common stock.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) invents, develops, and licenses cutting edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

[email protected]

