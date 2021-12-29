🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dada Group and Kimberly-Clark China Strengthen Partnership to Create New Growth of Healthcare Brands in On-demand Retail

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark (China) Co., Ltd., the global leader in the personal care and hygiene industry, and Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, announced a plan to strengthen their strategic partnership. Philip KUAI, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Dada Group, and Katy CHEN, Managing Director of Kimberly-Clark (China) Co., Ltd., signed a strategic cooperation agreement for 2022 on December 24th in Shanghai.

image.jpg

According to Dada Group's on-demand retail platform, JDDJ and Shop Now's data, sales of mum & baby products, as well as sanitary products, continue to grow rapidly as one-hour delivery services and on-demand consumption have flourished this year. Great potential exists for a sustainable expansion of strategic cooperation between Dada and Kimberly-Clark China. Under the cooperation agreement for 2022, Dada Group will deepen its cooperation with Kimberly-Clark China via Shop Now's omni-channel strategy, supply optimization, marketing promotion, regional coordination and tripartite collaboration to stimulate new growth in categories such as mum & baby, and sanitary products.

In November 2018, Kimberly-Clark China and Dada Group previously reached a collaborative agreement. The two companies announced in October 2020 that they had deepened their strategic cooperation by developing a new on-demand retail model of health care brands. During the three-year close cooperation, Kimberly-Clark China has seen a continual strong increase in sales on the JDDJ platform. This partnership has compelled the development of health care brands in the on-demand retail market.

During the Women's Day Festival this year, JDDJ and Kimberly-Clark China jointly launched the Super Brand Day marketing campaign. Leveraging the participation of celebrities, the event integrated resources of online platforms and offline supermarket stores, sparking a boom of the "She-Economy," achieving a win-win partnership between the platform and brand. During the event, K-C China's sales on the JDDJ platform increased by over 3.2 times compared with that of the same period of last year, and more than 8.6 times compared to sales last month. For five consecutive days in category sales, Kimberly-Clark China became the top brand.

The cooperation achievement benefited from their close partnership and marketing innovations and is also rooted in the comprehensive and mature on-demand retail brand ecosystem established by JDDJ. With closer cooperation, the two companies will create greater value for consumers and the industry.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform. through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Kimberly-Clark China

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and regions. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. In 1994, Kimberly-Clark entered the China market, and our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, Poise, and Depend. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit www.kimberly-clark.com.cn.

favicon.png?sn=CN18602&sd=2021-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-and-kimberly-clark-china-strengthen-partnership-to-create-new-growth-of-healthcare-brands-in-on-demand-retail-301451729.html

SOURCE Dada Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18602&Transmission_Id=202112292157PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18602&DateId=20211229
