Polyphor Closes Merger with EnBiotix and is Renamed Spexis

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Polyphor Closes Merger with EnBiotix and is Renamed Spexis

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Polyphor AG (SIX:POLN) and EnBiotix Inc. today announced the closing of the merger of the two companies and the change of name of the combined company to Spexis AG. Pursuant to completion of the capital increase approved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders convened on October 28, 2021, Polyphor and EnBiotix, a privately held late clinical-stage rare disease company focused on products for rare, chronic respiratory diseases, have merged, via a transaction whereby Polyphor acquired 99.6% (with the remaining 0.4% expected to follow shortly) of the outstanding capital stock of EnBiotix in exchange for 35'150'961 shares of Polyphor common stock. The acquired capital stock of EnBiotix also includes shares issued by EnBiotix via the full conversion of the USD 11 million convertible debenture financing which was communicated on December 29, 2021.

Starting January 3, 2022, all 46'375'777 Spexis AG shares recorded in the commercial registry will be listed under the ticker symbol SPEX on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the International Reporting Standard and include all former Polyphor AG shares, which remain listed under the unchanged ISIN number (CH0106213793).

As resolved on October 28, 2021, by the Shareholders' Meeting, Jeffrey Wager is replacing Kuno Sommer as chairman. Kuno Sommer and Bernard Bollag remain Board members. Dennis Ausiello has been elected vice-chair, Dan Hartman and Robert Clarke have also joined the Board thereby replacing Andreas Wallnöfer, Hugh O'Dowd, and Silvio Inderbitzin. The Executive Committee is led by Jeffrey Wager with Stephan Wehselau, Hernan Levett and Juergen Froehlich, thereby replacing Gökhan Batur, Franziska Müller, Daniel Obrecht and Frank Weber.

"We are pleased with the successful closing of the business combination and welcome the shareholders of EnBiotix and Polyphor to Spexis", said Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spexis. "We believe Spexis will pursue a unique strategy as a rare disease and oncology company. As such, we very much look forward to advancing an innovative R & D pipeline and to engaging in unique strategic corporate development to create long-term shareholder value."

The initial pipeline of Spexis includes:

- ColiFin(R) which EnBiotix has in-licensed from PARI Pharma GmbH, a global leader in nebulized therapies, for worldwide rights ex-Europe. Approved in Europe since 2010 as a front-line therapy for lung infections in cystic fibrosis ("CF"), ColiFin(R) has a proven safety, efficacy and commercial track record which the company aims to leverage towards the U.S. and global markets - and both within and outside the field of CF.

- Inhaled murepavadin, a novel class inhaled antibiotic specifically targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa ("PA"), is being developed for the treatment of these infections in people with CF and is beginning Phase I development using eFlow(R) Technology nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH).

- EBX-002, a combination of amikacin (AMK) and a potentiator molecule for NTM infections which preclinical studies to date have shown potential for superior activity compared to ARYKACE(R).

- Balixafortide, a potent and highly selective blocker of CXCR4. Following the closure of its Phase 3 program in advanced breast cancer, additional oncology and non-oncology indications for balixafortide will be evaluated both alone and in collaboration with Fosun Pharma who owns China rights.

- New CXCR4 inhibitor program focused on orphan, hematological malignancies.

- Preclinical OMPTA BamA and LptA programs funded by CARBX targeting WHO Priority 1 bacterial infections planned to be developed for hospital acquired bacterial infections.

- Company aims to in-license or acquire other rare disease and oncology assets that will consolidate its position in these therapeutic areas.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
[email protected]

For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
[email protected]

About Spexis

Spexis is a research-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland with a strategic focus on rare diseases and oncology. The portfolio and pipeline of the company going forward will be a combination of the two legacy companies, Polyphor and EnBiotix, and Polyphor has been renamed to Spexis AG and is expected to begin trading under a new ticker symbol on the SIX Swiss Exchange as from January 3, 2022.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Polyphor AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680178/Polyphor-Closes-Merger-with-EnBiotix-and-is-Renamed-Spexis

img.ashx?id=680178

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus