GreenTree to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 12, 2022

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on January 12, 2022 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on January 13, 2022).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272
China 4001-201-203
US 1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong 800-905-945 or 852-301-84992
Singapore 800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until January 19, 2022.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088
U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658
Passcode: 6891497

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of June 30, 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,542 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7015
E-mail: [email protected]

Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: [email protected]

In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN18677&sd=2021-12-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-january-12-2022-301451786.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18677&Transmission_Id=202112300300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18677&DateId=20211230
