CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Tells the Story Behind the Success of Hotties Up Published by Smillage

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Tells the Story Behind the Success of Hotties Up Published by Smillage

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotties Up has achieved exceptional success after it's ranked as top 3 on the US iOS game chart. It is a casual game developed by Wrap Drive and published by Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"). The story behind the success of Hotties Up is encouraging for Chinese game developers which are inspired to release new games through Smillage in the global market.

Wrap Drive has cooperated with other well-known ultra-casual publishers for nearly a year but haven't come out with any successful cases until collaborating with Smillage. "Traditional game publishers have very strict standards for the testing performance of an ultra-casual game prototype. Demos that do not meet certain standards will be abandoned quickly," said Eason, Wrap Drive's producer and main programmer.

Hotties Up is the second version of a game idea tested by Wrap Drive and Smillage, and it achieved an enhanced performance far beyond the expectation than the first version. Eason believes that the way how Smillage treat demos is more flexible and feasible for Chinese game developers to unleash their talents.

The original prototype of Hotties Up was a beautiful sisters dress-up parkour without detailed game plots. The testing results of the prototype were quite average. "Our idea would be disregarded immediately if we collaborated with a traditional publisher once the modest test results were shown," Eason continued. "However, Smillage didn't cut off our idea and guided us to achieve the success instead. Smillage's distribution team conducted in-depth analysis on the testing results and discovered the upside potentials of this game idea. After two rounds of optimization by both parties, the testing results have been improved significantly."

In the first round of the optimization, Smillage provided strong support on graphic design, directly opening the full set of art design resources of Catwalk Beauty, and fully upgraded the character models, costumes, actions, and scenes in the prototype. Eason shared that it was the art design support from Smillage that directly revitalize this game idea.

During the second round, Smillage suggested adding plot gameplay to reduce cost per install ("CPI") and improve medium and long-term retention. It's because Smillage verified this methodology when developing the game of Love Fantasy. Two rounds of transformation led to a CPI of $0.28, a game time of 15 minutes, and a 38% retention win rate.

Both Wrap Drive and Smillage made meticulous adjustments to the game. Smillage has enhanced its gameplay features by adding more levels covering different themes, and some operations have been refined and upgraded to make the game more engaging and sustainable; as for commercialization, Smillage has provided a fully mature set of commercialization options that have been proven numerous times.

In just one week, Hotties Up moved from the demo stage into the game publishing. Meanwhile, the distribution team of Smillage explored a variety of video materials on a large scale. In peak period, more than 200 video materials were generated and tested every day. And during the large-scale promotion stage Hotties Up successfully decreased its CPI, as opposed to increasing it. As a result of the concerted effort of the two parties, Hotties Up became as one of top hits in the casual game market.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.CooTek.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: [email protected]

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN18628&sd=2021-12-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-cayman-inc-tells-the-story-behind-the-success-of-hotties-up-published-by-smillage-301451783.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18628&Transmission_Id=202112300400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18628&DateId=20211230
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus