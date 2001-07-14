🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
DMS Leaders Share Insights on the Future of Data & Consumer Experiences During 2022 Lead Generation World Conference

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Digital+Media+Solutions%2C+Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced a premier lineup of seasoned industry leaders to speak at this year’s Lead+Generation+World conference. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jason+Rudolph, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Kathy+Bryan and Director of Social Media Lauren+Konopelski of DMS will provide actionable strategies and expert insights during two impactful thought leadership sessions.

Combining their decades of experience and deep industry insights, Rudolph, Bryan and Konopelski are uniquely positioned to identify and share current industry trends, provide actionable strategies to win in the new year and inspire marketers to uncover the best ways to harness the power of data and elevate their advertising strategies.

As a panelist of the “The Marriage Between Data and Consumer Experience: How The Industry Continues To Evolve In 2022” session, Rudolph will share his direct experience on how companies can successfully use data to improve consumer experiences and increase conversions and sales for their organizations. Rudolph will be speaking alongside fellow seasoned industry leaders, including Matt Tillman of RateMarketplace, Zora Senat of Infutor, Dee Anna Mcpherson of Invoca and Ross Shanken, former CEO of Jornaya.

“The consumer experience cannot be timely and relevant without real-time data,” commented Rudolph. “Advertising interactions in 2022 and beyond will be shaped by re-activation, re-engagement and retention through the deployment of data signals. The more brands and advertisers know about the best practices of using real-time data strategies across media channels, the more money-making opportunities they can create and sustain.”

As CTO for DMS, Rudolph leads the development of the Company’s industry-leading proprietary, end-to-end advertising technology. He is responsible for continuously advancing DMS tech capabilities to meet the targeting, tracking and optimization needs of the Company, its advertiser clients and publisher partners.

During the “Mastering The Pace Of Change: Tomorrow's Digital Media Environment Won't Be The Same As Today's” session, Bryan and Konopelski, alongside fellow industry leaders Amanda Farris of Phonexa and Tracy Laney of Active Prospect, will predict future best practices of performance advertising. From the power of AI to leveraging data to target key audiences on social media, attendees will hear expert thoughts on emerging best practices for 2022 and beyond.

“Digital advertising changes as often as digital media evolves – which means it’s always changing,” noted Bryan. “To foster a forward-thinking mindset, performance marketing professionals must keep up with the rapidly changing digital media landscape and invest in the strategies that will continue to deliver results.”

Bryan is an expert at identifying innovative and engaging marketing strategies that engage audiences and get them to take action, leveraging her strong B2C and B2B expertise, including multi-channel marketing campaign management, brand management, demand generation, content marketing and marketing research. As CMO for DMS, Bryan leads all aspects of corporate marketing and communications for the Company and its brands, successfully reducing marketing expenses while scaling results. In 2020, Bryan co-founded Women of Martech, a professional organization dedicated to increasing the recognition of the power of women in the martech industry. In 2021, Bryan was awarded the second-annual Tim Burke Pioneer Award by the Consumer Consent Council and recognized as an exceptional professional creating significant impact within the performance marketing space.

Konopelski has a proven track record of pairing strong creative strategy with data-driven insights to produce consistent and strong ROI. Her diverse skill set allows her to play a key role in driving new product innovation and strategic positioning across all media channels. As Director of Social Media, Konopelski is responsible for creating the overall strategy to produce successful data-driven paid social media campaigns for DMS clients and proprietary sites.

Lead+Generation+World brings together professionals in the performance marketing industry, representing lead buyers, lead sellers and service providers and those that want to improve their lead generation campaigns from creation to close. LGW creates an important forum for industry experts to network, share knowledge, discuss industry trends and learn strategies for growth.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, expansive media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at+https%3A%2F%2Fdigitalmediasolutions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211230005045r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005045/en/

Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

