SIGNA Sports United to Participate in the Citi AppsEconomy Virtual Conference on January 6, 2022

SIGNA Sports United (“SSU” or the “Company”), the world’s leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, announced that management will participate in the Citi AppsEconomy Virtual Conference on January 6, 2022.

SSU’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Zoll, and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Johnstone, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can watch the fireside chat live by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.signa-sportsunited.com%2F. A recording will be available for one year following the completion of the conference at the same location.

In addition, management will participate in meetings with institutional investors. Attendees of the conference interested in meeting management should contact their Citi representative.

About SIGNA Sports United

Inspiring performance. United by passion. SSU is a group of specialist sports webshops powered by our leading sports commerce and technology platform. Our specialist strategy allows us to uniquely spotlight the best of our 1000+ brand partners across the bike, tennis, outdoor and teamsports categories. Together we serve our 7M+ active customers by uniting the world’s sports data pools, digital talent and passion for active living. For further information, please visit: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

