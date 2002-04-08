🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Registration Now Open For Tribe Public's Webinar Event "Addressing The Increasing Demand For Rare Cannabinoids" Featuring InMed's Management Team On January 6, 2022

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Meet with InMed’s CEO Eric A. Adams, Shane Johnson, SVP and General Manager of BayMedica and Chris Meiering, VP of Commercial Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) ( INM), a leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, announces that InMed’s CEO Eric A. Adams, Shane Johnson, SVP and General Manager of BayMedica and Chris Meiering, VP of Commercial Operations will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Addressing The Increasing Demand For Rare Cannabinoids." The Event is scheduled to begin at 8am Pacific/11am Eastern on January 6, 2022.

To register to join the complimentary, ZOOM webinar-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at INM22.TribePublic.com. Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for InMed & BayMedica’s management to Tribe Public at [email protected] or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay questions to management.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica LLC, the Company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and www.baymedica.com.

About Tribe Public LLC
Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s events focus on issues that the Tribe’s members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe’s FREE “Wish List” process. Visit Tribe Public’s Website http://www.tribepublic.com/ to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

Investor Contact:
Colin Clancy
Senior Director, Investor Relations
T: +1.604.416.0999
E: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: participating in the January 6, 2022 Tribe Public’s Webinar; being a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids; serving a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness; and, developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed’s stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Security and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

