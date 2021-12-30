Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Trucks to Louis Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced that the Company has delivered two upfitted box trucks to Louis Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery in Gardena, California.

"We have seen strong and growing demand for our electric trucks and vans as service and industrial businesses embrace the transition to electric vehicles for the expansion of their fleets," stated Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "As we close 2021, we're pleased to deliver two upfitted box trucks to Louis Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery, a longstanding and well-respected provider of upholstery services to the commercial transit industry. We are diligently working to fulfill existing purchase orders for more than 40 vehicles and look forward to making more deliveries throughout early 2022 and beyond."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

