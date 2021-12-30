Klocked Announces Siri Shortcuts Feature

Klocked Augmented Reality audio platform adds Siri Shortcuts to adaptive music, pre-race and in-race coaching, and P4 AI cues.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced the Klocked Sports Science Platform that revolutionizes athletic performance with real-time feedback now has Siri Shortcuts. The Klocked Augmented Reality (AR) Audio Platform adds Siri Shortcuts to real-time audio and video cues, adaptive music to optimize cadence, pre-race and in-race coaching, and the P4 AI performance enhancing audio cues that improve training and race-day performance. Real-time evaluation is powered by Klocked P4 AI and Weav Music 's performance enhancing adaptive music & AR coaching technology.

Klocked AR Audio Platform features are now available for free in the Klocked App .

"Heh Siri, Klock my run," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked fitness app. "That's all you have to do to get started, but Klocked does more to help you achieve fitness goals than other running app. Klocked reports progress, current personal best potential, pace, cadence, adaptive music from Weav, placement and, of course, Coach Kelly is bringing us to the finish line with great tips and inspiration."

Siri Shortcuts

With Siri Shortcuts users can configure and request Siri to start, pause, resume, and finish a Klocked activity hands-free. Users can leave their phone in their pocket and continue to stretch, run, and make their way, virtually, through the streets of Paris, London, Berlin, New York and other Klocked courses.

Klocked P4 AI

Klocked helps everybody to get outdoors and provides daily real-time motivation towards healthy living. The Klocked P4 AI system augments a user's experience with real-time and interval audio cues making fitness fun, competitive, and gamified. Klocked not only equips users with motivation, but with real-time information and data that is not available anywhere else. Klocked P4 AI includes Place, Placement, Performance, and Personal Best Augmented Reality (AR).

Adaptive Music

Weav Music 's patent-pending AR coaching features include:

Pace audio cues to help stick to training goals

Personal-best audio cues to help reach new goals

Audio guides to course landmarks

Audio coach with tips and inspiration to achieve new goals

Cadence detection and adaptive music to enhance performance

Coach Kelly

Coach Kelly joins Klocked users on race and fun run days. Upcoming races and fun runs include Berlin, Paris, and New York. Join 30-minutes prior to start time and Coach Kelly walks participants through the upcoming event. Coach Kelly is with you at race start, during the race, and all the way through to the finish line. Check out the schedule .

More Sports Science

Additional Advanced Sports Science Features include:

Placement visual and audio cues to advance race position by gender and age division

Gamification to advance to the next level

Leaderboards by age and gender divisions

Special challenges and races

Bonus points and special effects for passing and participating in challenges

Earn real and augmented reality t-shirts, race bibs, and medals

Klocked Sports Science Platform now available in the free Klocked App .

CES

ePlay is attending CES 2022 Show in Las Vegas from January 5-8. To book appointments and Klocked demos contact [email protected] or book online .

Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

ePlay Digital also announces that the Company will amend the terms of 11,000,000 common share purchase warrants that were issued by way of private placement exercisable at $0.20 per warrant share (the "Warrants") for a one year term, by extending the expiry date by an additional two years. The Warrants affected are 5,750,000 share purchase warrants issued on March 10, 2021 expiring on March 10, 2022, and 5,250,000 share purchase warrants issued on March 17, 2021 expiring on March 17, 2022. The new expiry date for all Warrants above listed will be March 17, 2024 with the exercise price remaining the same. The Company will be sending out new warrant certificates to affected warrant holders.

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 346,500 common shares at $0.10 per share in settlement of $34,650 in services incurred to three consultants to the Company. Of the $34,650 in total services, $26,250 of the services were provided by an officer and a director of the Company.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

