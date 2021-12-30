Mako Mining Announces Drilling Permits for La Segoviana and Corporate Update

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mako Mining Announces Drilling Permits for La Segoviana and Corporate Update

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2021

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQX: MAKOF

Drilling Permits Received at La Segoviana

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Company is pleased to report that the Ministry of Environmental and Natural Resources ("MARENA") has granted an exploration permit to the Company for the La Segoviana concession, which was granted to Mako in 2020. The permit is valid for 10 years and is renewable for up to an additional 20 years. The Company is now permitted to drill up to 1,100,000 meters ("m") as follows: 500,000 m of diamond drilling; 300,000 m of reverse circulation drilling; and 300,000 m of blast hole drilling. The Company is also permitted to carry out up to 32,500 m of trenching.

Mako_Mining_Corp__Mako_Mining_Announces_Drilling_Permits_for_La.jpg

Key surface rights acquisitions at La Segoviana have already been made and the Company will be preparing a budget for the first exploration program at this concession early in the beginning of 2022.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that Cesar Gonzalez, Vice President of Corporate Development, has left the Company to focus on his other endeavors.

Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer of Mako states that, "we are extremely happy that MARENA has granted us an exploration permit at La Segoviana, which in addition to the recently granted permit at Potrerillos, contains some of our most prospective areas for exploration. Regarding the Corporate Update, we are sad to see Cesar go from Mako and we wish him well on his other activities."

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman
Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

Forward-Looking Information: Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's plans and certain expectations and assumptions, including in respect of the drilling and trenching permits at La Segoviana; the timing for preparing a budget for the first exploration program at this concession early in the beginning of 2022; and that the Company can operate San Albino profitably in order to fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that any permits are revoked; that the exploration budget for La Segoviana is not prepared within the expected timeline; the Company's failure to operate San Albino profitably and/or fund its exploration of prospectus targets on its district-scale land package; political risks and uncertainties involving the Company's exploration properties; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expense; commodity price fluctuations and other risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's expectations regarding the San Albino gold project, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO18649&sd=2021-12-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mako-mining-announces-drilling-permits-for-la-segoviana-and-corporate-update-301451793.html

SOURCE Mako Mining Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO18649&Transmission_Id=202112300700PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO18649&DateId=20211230
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus