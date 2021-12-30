🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
At CES 2022, Join TuSimple Executives as They Speak on the Future of Autonomous Trucking

3 minutes ago
TuSimple to participate in CES Keynote and will host daily Fireside Chats in Booth #4243

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a leader in global autonomous driving technology, will offer executive insights into the future of autonomous trucking through a CES keynote speech and additional Fireside Chats at their booth #4243.

CES Panel: The Connected Car - Here and Now
Enabled by technologies like AI and 5G, learn how vehicles are improving safety, predicting behavior, and going green.

Date/ Time: Wednesday, January 5, 9 am PT
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center - West 213-215

Panelists:
Cheng Lu, CEO, TuSimple
Nakul Duggal, SVP & GM, Automotive, Qualcomm
Aruna Anand, Vice President, Connected Car Networking, Continental Automotive
Christoph Hartung, President, ETAS, Bosch
Moderator: Carla Bailo, CEO, Center for Automotive Research

The Future Is Green: Developing Hardware for Autonomous Vehicles

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan 5, 11-11:30 am PT
Location: TuSimple Booth #4243

Partner Panelist: Ali Kani, VP, General Manager, NVIDIA Automotive
TuSimple Panelist: Cheng Lu, President and CEO
Moderator: David F. Carr, Venture Beat

KEYNOTE: Improving Supply Chain Resiliency with Autonomous Trucks

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan 5, 2-2:30 pm PT
Location: TuSimple Booth #4243
TuSimple: Pat Dillon, CFO, TuSimple

Leading the Charge: Bringing Autonomous Trucks to Market Globally

Date/Time: Thur, Jan 6, 10-10:30 am PT
Location: TuSimple Booth #4243

Partner Panelists:
Martin Lewerth, Executive Vice President of Scania Group, President of Mobility Solutions, Traton/Scania
Michael Grahe, Head of Operations, Navistar
Nicole Nason, Safety Officer and Head of External Affairs, Cavnue (TuSimple Board of Directors)
TuSimple Panelist: Cheng Lu, President and CEO
Moderator: Edward Ludlow, Bloomberg

The Path to Adoption, Integration and Scaling AV Trucking Technology with DHL

Date/Time: Thur, Jan 6, 2-2:30 pm PT
Location: TuSimple Booth #4243

Partner Panelist: Jason Gillespie, Senior Director of Continuous Improvement and Innovation, DHL
TuSimple Panelist: Vivian Sun, VP of Business Development
Moderator: Alan Adler, FreightWaves

About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com

favicon.png?sn=LA16691&sd=2021-12-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-ces-2022-join-tusimple-executives-as-they-speak-on-the-future-of-autonomous-trucking-301451048.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.

