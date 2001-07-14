🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mister Car Wash Opens New Location in Kemah, Texas

Mister+Car+Wash%2C+Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW), the nation's leading car wash brand, today announced the opening of its newest location at 312 FM Road 518 East in Kemah, Texas. This new store opening is the sixth opening in the last 14 months across the Houston region as the company continues to expand in the growing neighborhoods throughout the city.

“It’s exciting to see the continued growth in Houston with the addition of this store and a number of others in the past year. The opening of our Kemah store also marks our 17th new build in 2021 and is a great capstone on the year as we’ve expanded our greenfield development,” said Ryan Darby, Vice President of Development and Construction at Mister Car Wash. “As our largest region and the legacy that this market has had with the Mister brand, we are proud to deliver a convenient and professional service to our customers across the city and provide our members with a number of locations to choose from.”

To celebrate the new store opening, the Kemah location will be offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club® memberships.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 am to 7:00 pm Monday - Saturday and 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Sunday. For more information about the Kemah location, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fmistercarwash.com%2Flocation%2Fkemah%2F.

Join the Mister Car Wash Team

Candidates interested in joining the Mister Car Wash team at any local store can apply online at careers.mistercarwash.com. Mister Car Wash is an equal opportunity employer, and new team members will receive a wide variety of benefits including competitive pay, paid-time-off earned from day one, generous benefits, and free car washes.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 360 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmistercarwash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: developments involving the Company's competitors and its industry; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow its number of subscription members; potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner; the Company's ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and consummate such acquisitions on attractive terms; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand reputation; the Company's reliance on and relationships with third-party suppliers; risk related to the Company's indebtedness and capital requirements; risk related to governmental laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business; the Company's ability to maintain security and prevent unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 27, 2021 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mistercarwash.com%2F.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005065/en/

