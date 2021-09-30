Blue Owl Capital Completes Acquisition of Oak Street Real Estate Capital

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Blue Owl Capital Completes Acquisition of Oak Street Real Estate Capital

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2021

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC ("Oak Street") and its investment advisory business. The transaction was previously announced in October of 2021.

Blue_Owl_Logo.jpg

Oak Street is a Chicago-based firm, founded in 2009 with over 35 employees and with $12.4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm focuses on structuring sale-leasebacks, which includes triple net leases, as well as providing seed and strategic capital. Oak Street, now a division of Blue Owl, will continue to be led by Marc Zahr who joins Blue Owl's Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Oak Street's Chicago office is now an additional office for Blue Owl.

Doug Ostrover, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Owl, said: "We are thrilled to officially welcome Marc and the Oak Street team to Blue Owl. Oak Street is the industry's preeminent net lease platform with meaningful capital, scale and expertise that will further expand Blue Owl's range of investment solutions. We look forward to working closely together and are excited for what the future holds."

Marc Zahr, Co-Founder and CEO of Oak Street, said: "Through its direct lending and GP stakes solutions, Blue Owl has built a one-stop shop for alternative asset managers in solving capital needs. We are excited to join the Blue Owl team and add our flexible real estate solutions to the platform."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Blue Owl. Berkshire Global Advisors served as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to Oak Street.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager that provides investors access to Direct Lending and GP Capital Solutions strategies through a variety of products. The firm's breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a differentiated, holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The firm had approximately $70.5 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Blue Owl Capital's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl Capital has over 300 employees across its Direct Lending and GP Capital Solutions divisions and has nine offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

About Oak Street

Oak Street Real Estate Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm. The firm was founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Oak Street offers a unique platform combining direct and indirect real estate strategies across two lines of business, its Net Lease platform and its Seeding and Strategic Capital platform. The Net Lease platform is focused on acquiring properties net-leased to investment grade and creditworthy tenants. Oak Street specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to a variety of organizations including corporations, healthcare systems, universities and government entities.

The Seeding and Strategic Capital platform was founded with the focus of investing in early-stage real estate managers. The firm provides strategic institutional capital to managers enhanced by attractive general partnership economics and an active governance role. The platform seeks to work with strongly aligned management teams with leading investment capabilities, oftentimes led and controlled by women and minorities.

Investor Contact
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact
Prosek Partners
David Wells / Nick Theccanat
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY17339&sd=2021-12-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-completes-acquisition-of-oak-street-real-estate-capital-301451517.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17339&Transmission_Id=202112300830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17339&DateId=20211230
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus