U.S. Xpress Wraps 2021 With Increased Community Partnerships, Employee Education & Giving, and Inclusion & Diversity Initiatives

2 minutes ago
U.S.+Xpress+Enterprises%2C+Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced significant progress in key metrics gauging its commitment to its communities and team members. Released earlier in 2021, the Company’s Corporate+Responsibility+Report outlines metrics to strengthen community involvement and programs that support its nearly 10,000 team members through an inclusive and diverse workforce. Progress this year includes:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005020/en/

2021_Giving_Infographic.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Community Partnerships

U.S. Xpress places a priority on serving and engaging with the communities where it does business, particularly supporting organizations aligned with its four pillars of giving: safety and well-being, military veterans programs, education and innovation, and families and health. By 2025, the Company has a goal of doubling its community engagement through increased funding, in-kind giving, and volunteer hours. This year, the Company provided $114,200 in sponsorships and cash donations to more than 30 local, regional, and national organizations. U.S. Xpress provided an additional $68,000 in in-kind donations to non-profits through service donations and vendor partnerships.

Employee Education & Giving

U.S. Xpress and its family of companies provides free college education to drivers, shop technicians, and their dependents through the Full+Ride+program. Since its 2018 launch, the Company has funded more than $1.1 million of coursework for nearly 850 team members and dependents. This year, U.S. Xpress funded $294,000 for 292 completed classes. In 2021, the Company funded an additional $73,000 in tuition reimbursement for its office employees pursuing continuing education.

Through the Company’s Xpress Cares program, employees can support fellow team members experiencing personal hardships through a company-matching contribution. Since the program’s 2016 inception, it has distributed more than $391,000 to 234 team members, and this year, Xpress Cares provided more than $82,000 to 39 employees.

Inclusion & Diversity

U.S. Xpress is made up of a diverse population of employees from different cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. In 2021, the Company met its goal of establishing three employee resource groups (ERGs) to better support specific segments of its workforce. These groups include women’s, veteran’s, and multicultural ERGs, each with an executive sponsor and individual leadership. U.S. Xpress also grew its existing Inclusion & Diversity Council and brought on Wade Hinton as its first chief+inclusion+partner. Hinton and his team are working closely with Company leadership and the Inclusion & Diversity Council to define goals, map strategies, and outline specific deliverables to becoming a more inclusive organization.

U.S.+Xpress+Enterprises%2C+Inc. is on a mission to make goods move better every day. Since its founding in 1985, the Company has evolved into a vital link in the supply chain, providing a portfolio of capacity solutions for its customers. This includes an established Dedicated fleet servicing some of the nation’s largest shippers, along with innovative over-the-road (OTR) and brokerage solutions. Variant, the Company’s driver-first OTR division, is the fastest-growing fleet in the industry. U.S. Xpress’ brokerage offering, Xpress+Technologies, provides greater capacity for shippers, and for carriers, tools and resources to better manage and grow their business. Powered by more than 10,000 professionals, these businesses are driving innovation across the industry and helping to shape the future of logistics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005020/en/

