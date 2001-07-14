Tyler Technologies to Participate in January 2022 Investor Conferences

%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ETyler+Technologies%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fspan%3E (NYSE: TYL) will participate in two investor conferences in January 2022.

Brian Miller, Tyler's executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 10 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Miller will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Michael Smith, Tyler’s chief accounting officer, will host one-on-one virtual meetings at the 22nd Annual CJS Securities Virtual New Ideas Conference on January 12.

A live webcast of the Needham conference fireside discussion will be accessible at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tylertech.com%2FPresentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005034/en/