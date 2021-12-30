🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CANON HELPS TO USHER IN A NEW COLLABORATIVE VISION AT CES 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Inspired by a Collective Future, The Company's 'TogetherNext' Theme Showcases How its Technologies make connecting with People, Cultures, and the World around us, more exciting than ever.

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has continuously redefined limits and at CES 2022, the company will showcase new collaborative visions through its innovative technologies (Booth #15086). With the launch of the theme 'TogetherNext,' Canon will unveil new interactive digital experiences through four cornerstones to show how its solutions make connecting with people, cultures and the world around us more exciting than ever before. Canon is also teaming up with actor and producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt and company, HitRecord, to show first-hand how Canon's new hybrid collaboration technology in development can help him and his company create through a virtual, real-time writers' room experience.

Check out a quick look into the TogetherNext theme and learn more at the in-person Canon press conference held on January 4th from 1-2pm PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Room D.

See you there at CES 2022!

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (

NYSE:CAJ, Financial), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was selected as a Most Loved Workplace on Newsweek's list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY18814&sd=2021-12-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-helps-to-usher-in-a-new-collaborative-vision-at-ces-2022-301451893.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18814&Transmission_Id=202112300945PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18814&DateId=20211230
