ORGO, XCUR & SNBR – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Lead Deadlines

1 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ( ORGO)
Class Period: March 17, 2021 - October 11, 2021
Deadline: February 8, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/orgo.
The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects and specifically that: (1) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (2) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Exicure, Inc. ( XCUR)
Class Period: March 11, 2021 - November 15, 2021
Deadline: February 11, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/xcur.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that there had been certain improprieties in Exicure's preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that data from the preclinical program would not support continued clinical development; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sleep Number Corporation (f/k/a Select Comfort Corporation) ( SNBR)
Class Period: February 18, 2021 - July 20, 2021
Deadline: February 14, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/snbr.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose: (1) that Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (2) that Sleep Number continued to suffer from debilitating supply chain disruptions across multiple suppliers (3) that Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (4) that, because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (5) that, as a result of (1)-(5) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company's products; and (6) that, as a result of (1)-(5) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company's financial results.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

