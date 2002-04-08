Medallion Financial Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Medallion Financial Corp. (“Medallion” or the “Company”) ( MFIN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On December 29, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint alleging that Medallion and certain of its corporate officers had engaged in an unlawful scheme in an effort to reverse the Company's declining stock price. In a complaint filed on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Medallion and President Andrew Murstein paid a California media strategist to anonymously promote Medallion on websites including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha, TheStreet.com and Crain's New York Business.

On this news, Medallion's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 21.07%, to close at $6.67 per share on December 29, 2021.

