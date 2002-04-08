New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Its 285th Episode, 8 Interviews, Airing Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10–11 A.M. ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated TV show this Sunday, January 02, 2022, airing 10–11 A.M. ET.



New to The Street’s 285th TV episode, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses’ representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency - f etch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) interview, Mr. Humayun Sheikh, CEO, and Mr. Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer and Host “BitBoy Crypto.”

2). Cryptocurrency – Glow’s (CRYPTO: GLOW) ($GLOW) interviews, Mr. Bryan Lawrence, Co-Founder, Mr. Kurtis Brisbois, Co-Founder, and Mr. Adam Beier, Co-Founder.

3). Cryptocurrency – Paypolitan’s (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) interview, Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder.

4). Starfleet Innotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: SFIO) (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) interview, Mr. Johnathan Oboza Petalver, CEO, The Global Academy, NZ (a division of Starfleet Innotech, Inc.).

5). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s ( HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) interview, Mr. Yona Shtern, CEO.

7). Cryptocurrency - IAGON’s (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) interview, Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO

8). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data Ltd .) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street airs again this week TV Anchor Jane King’s interviews with fetch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) CEO, Mr. Humayun Sheikh , and Mr. Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer and Host “BitBoy Crypto.” Sheikh talks about the positive evolution of Cryptocurrency and how blockchain adoptions are becoming more mainstream. The growth of NFTs, Metaverse, AI, and the utilization of crypto in different industries outside of the financial sectors continues. Sheikh complements Mr. Ben Armstrong, host of the podcast BitBoy, on his in-depth coverage of the operational ongoings at fetch.ai. Ben talks about the massive increase in many participating in the cryptocurrency space. As more evolution continues with industrial adaptations, more individuals and entities migrate into this exciting new technology. What Ben likes about fetchi.ai is that they produce real usable crypto AI applications for everyday uses. Fetch.ai builds platforms that evolve crypto acceptances. Sheik concludes the interview with how digitizing commerce, peer-to-peer, older legacy technology platforms, including but not limited to the financial sectors, continue to evolve, and fetchi.ai provides these types of AI - integrated crypto blockchain platforms for actual-world acceptances.

On this week’s New to The Street TV, the show welcomes Co-founders, Mr. Bryan Lawrence, Mr. Kurtis Brisbois, and Mr. Adam Beier from Glow (CRYPTO: GLOW) ($GLOW) . Together they talk with Anchor Jane King about their DeFi platform and their ability to educate the Glow ecosystem community. Glow remains committed to the highest possible level of transparency and security. With a live 24/7 video chat, Glow’s community can ask questions or enjoy conversation with key members. The Co-founders explain the rewards system that pays holders 10% passive income on buy/sell transactions and their lottery drawings. Glow’s community votes to decide which charity to donate to every month. The Co-founders talk about their global presence and their charitable donations throughout the world. The Co-founders at $GLOW remain determined to educate the masses on crypto DeFi. They informed viewers about their website, glowtoken.online , and that anyone can become a part of their DeFi ecosystem.

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Nile Tharandts Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN), who talks with TV Anchor Jane King about the current business ongoings. As a next generational payment app, described as being similar to half Apple pay and half Metamask, Neil gives operational highlights of an excellent 2021 year at Paypolitan. During 202, they launch their app at App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), Token $EPAN BitForex listing, and strong month over month organic user growth. Paypolitan expects 2022 to be even more exciting, with the launch in January 2022, a new credit peer-to-peer loan product that offers instant credit, a loan in either cryptocurrency or fiat money. Cash payment product coming too, in 2022. And, as of December 22, 2021, the availability for a website desktop version of Paypolitan products. Neil talks about the app and desktop products becoming available in 8 other languages. Neil shares why he is in NYC to meet with investment bankers for a possible IPO through a SPAC listing sometime in 2023. He gives the value proposition of such a public listing and gives the valuations estimates based on the current monthly rate of users of Paypolitan. Neil concludes the interview with his excitement with the recent API (Application Program Interface) with over 1000 EU banks that can give an efficient, effective, and growing cash payment system for the Paypolitan users.

On this week’s episode of New to The Street TV, Anchor Jane King interviews Mr. Johnathan Oboza Petalver, CEO, The Global Academy, NZ, a Starfleet Innotech, Inc. division (OTCPINK: SFIO). During his in-studio NASDAQ interview, Johnathan explains his board advisory position with Starfleet Innotech, Inc. With three corporate divisions, food/beverage, real estate, and technology, Johnathan focuses on developing leaders who are existing personnel in each of these divisions. An organization’s best assets are those workers who strive to achieve the ultimate successful goals at SFIO. He explains that he aligns each division so that the best possible outcomes are achievable for the growth strategies implemented presently and future operations. SFIO’s flagship business, the food/beverage division, is a perfect example of his position, aligning key personnel with the ultimate goal of organic growth. The subsidiary Gorgeous Coffee Company and its global distribution and license to the Epiphany Café coffee brand expects to open more locations in the US, Asia, and Dubi. John told views that they plan to open 50 Epiphany coffee locations in the US, NY, CA, and Midwest. Throughout 2021, the Company updated its US OTC MARKET listing status, acquired a high-yield business, and expanded into the US markets. In 2022, Johnathan expects to have an audited financial statement, a stock-buyback program, and further updating the Company’s name – Starfleet Innotech, and grow the SFIO brand as a whole and its divisions.

Once again, on this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT). He provides TV Anchor Jane King an overview of the operational successes throughout the 2021 year and his business forecast for 2022. The Company’s hard work in 2021 increased its market capitalization, price per share, strong cash-on-hand, and significantly improved financial health. Management centralized its brands and launched Sekur® and Sekur® Suite. The partnerships with FMW Media, New to The Street TV, and social influencers greatly enhanced the sales and marketing while increasing the demographic reach of the Company. Q3 sales were up nicely, and he expects to see similar in Q4 2021. In 2022, Alan told views to see a revamp of the SekurSafe® with new product enhancements, the revised Sekur Mail platform, a new version of Sekur Messenger – with group options, the rollout of both Sekur Voice and Sekur Pro – video conference. Shareholders can expect to see the Company up-list its shares to the OTC MARKET OTCQX platform in 2022. Management will meet with key investment bankers in 2022 to look forward to an eventual NASDAQ listing in 2023. GlobeX Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Sekur® , with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions, can provide by subscription a very comprehensive IT privacy protection for both individuals and businesses.

Talking in-studio at NASDAQ, Mr.Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. ( HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB), talks with New to The Street’s TV Anchor Jane King about the Company’s Hapbee Smart Wearable . As a digital device that transmits a signal, end-users can set their moods without the aid of pills, coffee, or other oral consumptions. Yona describes the wearable like a “Spotify” for humans’ moods. Hapbee has 25 basic mood blends, and they added 3-holiday blends, “Oh Joy,” “Winter Nap,” and “Family Time.” The Company is an exhibitor at the upcoming 2022 CSE consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas, showing off their Hapbee Smart Wearable. The Company opened its first international distribution channel in Australia , and athletes in major professional sports are using the wearable for health and competitiveness. Yona sees a strong 2022 for the Company, and with the closing of the private placement investment of $6.1million , the Company can focus on sales and marketing.

New to The Street TV welcomes Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO at IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) . Dr. Dhaliwal talks about the uniqueness of IAGON’s blockchain technology, the first shared storage economic platform. Both individually and commercially, end-users can earn revenues from unused storage and processing power on their PCs, servers, and data centers. Navjit talks about IAGON projects in the Metaverse, with the W3 (Web 3.0), and with NFTs, and about partnerships with other DeFi platforms. In 2021 the Company raised $3.6M, which allowed it to establish its headquarters, hire more key personnel, and receive EU Patent. In 2022, Navjit expects to publish and receive more patents in other global jurisdictions and sees other key technological partnerships showcasing IAGON’s platform. The “Social” sites on the Company’s website are available for those who like to learn more and communicate with management.

Again, this week, New to The Street airs The “WEEKLY HACK” - SPECIAL SEGMENT about Sekur® (a division of GlobeX Data Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV anchor Ana Berry, Alain enlightens the views about the vulnerable digital wallets, mainly crypto wallets. These digital wallets expect to grow in popularity and use, and as such, the hackers are ready to steal wallet contents and your private data. Alain explains that group messaging in open-tech platforms like Telegram allows hackers to install malware onto a device without your knowledge, which leads to the hack of the wallets. The most well know crypto hack in 2021 was the Coinbase hack, which stole millions of dollars in crypto from digital wallets stored on that platform. Make sure your crypto wallet is on a reputable site, change passwords frequently, and buy a password management software to prevent or limit a hack attack. The hacking problems continue, and it is not going away in 2022. If you subscribe to a Sekur® account , you can significantly eliminate the threat of being hacked. What is your privacy worth in 2022?

About fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET)

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) , a Cambridge-based AI (artificial intelligence) lab, builds tools and infrastructure to enable a decentralized digital economy. An AI decentralized machine learning platform based on a distributed ledger allows secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally. Fetch.ai’s open-source technology network allows any user to connect to the network, access the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset, and carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy - https://fetch.ai/ .

About Glow (CRYPTO: GLOW) ($GLOW) :

The Glow (CRYPTO: GLOW) ($GLOW) Mission is to revolutionize the ways of Token Security, while making advancements to the convenience using Decentralized Financing. Glow aims to make sure the community earns dividends, lotteries, and charities in multiple forms. GLOW’s focus is to bring a much-needed change to DeFi. With community education, blogging, videos, and other forms of awareness, Glow wants to build confidence within its community ecosystem. Their project is a community-driven with complete transparency - https://www.glowtoken.online/ .

About Paypolitan ($EPAN) :

Paypolitan’s (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers.- The platform can provide a solution and drive locked liquidity with white label services. Paypolitan’s payment solution is meant to be labeled with its partners’ brands. Paypolitan targets companies with the supporting device or processing several monthly and or recurrent payments - https://paypolitan.io/ .

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO)



Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO) (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) is an asset management company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines, as well as a roadmap for further global expansion, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration - SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to building a thriving business ecosystem, with plans to up-list onto a significant stock exchange in the future - https://sfio.co.nz/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. ( HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB)

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . ( HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance their feelings. Powered by patented ultra-low radiofrequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others, available for purchase at www.Hapbee.com .

About IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG):

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) is an “Open Source” platform for harnessing the storage capacities and processing power of multiple computers over a decentralized Blockchain grid. IAGON enables the storage of big data files and repositories and smaller scales of files. IAGON can carry out complex computational processes, such as those needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning operations, within a fully secure and encrypted platform that integrates blockchain, cryptographic, and AI technologies in a user-friendly way. IAGON’s primary aim is to revolutionize the cloud and web services market by offering a decentralized grid of storage and processing. By joining the unused storage capacity in servers and personal computers and their processing power, we can create a super-computer and super data center that can compete with any current cloud computing moguls. Based on a token-based economy, IGAON joins the storage and processing power grids of computer, server, and data center owners. In return for sharing their machine’s capabilities, IAGON grants tokens to convert back to fat money. Any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase IAGON tokens to distribute them to the parties that provide their services to the grid - https://iagon.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. NEWSMAX / New to The Street TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Investing in Micro-cap, Emerging Growth, and Crypto Companies is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. An investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Readers and viewers are encouraged to invest carefully and read and evaluate all available information on companies featured on the program. Investors should read the United States Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov , and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), website www.finra.org to learn more about risks and avoid potential fraud. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]



And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

1-516-696-5900

[email protected]



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df6f7a32-1383-4888-b4e3-aa6cd709ffaf