Altitude International Issues CEO Update

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PORT ST. LUCIE., Fla., Dec. 30, 2021

PORT ST. LUCIE., Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- -Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD) has released the following business update from its CEO, Greg Breunich:

"In the spirit of the holiday season, I want to express my deepest appreciation to all our shareholders, both past and present, who invested their time and hard-earned money in our emerging young Company. I can assure you that the high volatility of our share price in no way reflects our steadfast and detailed approach toward executing our burgeoning Sports, Education and Technology strategy.

"By merging BHI's rapid revenue growing businesses into the advanced training technology and public structure provided by ALTD, we are now in a perfect position to execute a wide variety of synergistic acquisitions and partnerships within our established sectors. To that end, we are interviewing two Investment Banking firms with strong M&A components to assist us in completing the acquisitions we have identified.

"We are currently in various stages of negotiations with several highly impactful companies and expect to take these deals to the next level in the coming days and weeks. We have a concentrated focus on owning and establishing our headquarters in South Florida, as well as a major initiative that would provide us with our own contained soccer marketplace and trigger exponential growth in our soccer revenues and participation. We are also seeking to establish a manufacturing relationship with a world-class brand that will build, sell and service the product lines associated with our industry leading technologies. Our successful completion of these initiatives would help us surpass even our most aggressive growth projections while giving the investment community the opportunity to gain awareness of all our subsidiaries and the huge names and advanced systems attached to each one of them.

"I am quite proud of the mix of businesses and outreach programs ALTD has put together in a very short time, and truly gratified by the type of people we have been able to attract to help us achieve our lofty goals. I believe that we will soon be fully capitalizing on the potential of all our businesses as we do an abundance of good for people across the globe through our breakthrough technologies. I will continue to provide updates and issue material news releases as events warrant.

"May the new year bring you health, prosperity and blessings."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," defined in United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involving risks and uncertainties. There's no assurance such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and factors identified in company's previous filings with Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements in this release. Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether resulting from new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media contact: Karla Hernandez 561-750-9800 (o) ; [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=CL18988&sd=2021-12-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altitude-international-issues-ceo-update-301451976.html

SOURCE Altitude International

