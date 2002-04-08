Freddie Mac White Paper Examines Multifamily Housing in High Opportunity Areas

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Freddie Mac White Paper Examines Multifamily Housing in High Opportunity Areas

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today released a white paper examining the availability of affordable housing for renters in High Opportunity Areas, which provide residents with access to quality education, employment, health care and transportation. The research examines local land-use rules and access to high opportunity areas as defined by state Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) programs using three different markets as case studies: Chicago, IL Columbus, OH and Fairfax County, VA. The research, which is part of Freddie Mac’s Duty to Serve plan, is intended to aid the consideration of methods to increase access to high opportunity areas for low-income renters.

“Only about 11% of the very limited rental housing stock in high opportunity areas is affordable to low-income renters,” said Corey Aber, senior director of Multifamily Mission, Policy and Strategy at Freddie Mac. “While we see some signs of more multifamily housing being built, much of the land is zoned for single-family housing. Affordable housing strategies that include the preservation of both multifamily and single-family rental housing can be important to increasing access to high opportunity areas and the economic mobility that might result.”

Freddie Mac’s research looks at the relationship between zoning and access to rental housing in high opportunity areas. The paper suggests that as states and localities undertake policy changes and provide economic incentives to create new supply, it is also important to consider how to best leverage the existing rental housing stock—both single-family rental and multifamily. Public and private innovations that seek to preserve or increase the affordability of existing rental housing of both types could help increase access to high opportunity areas for low-income renters in the near term.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
[email protected]
Erin Mancini
(703) 903-1530
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxOTE4MSM0NjM0MDU3IzIwODExNTY=
Freddie-Mac.png

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus