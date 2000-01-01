Welcome to First Eagle Reflections

Most people would recognize the famous opening words of Charles Dickens’s A Tale of Two Cities, but how many of you recallthe full, rather lengthy first sentence? “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way—in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.”

Writing from the vantage point of mid-1800s London, Dickens was describing the seeds of social unrest in 1775 France and England. But the opening of his novel has proved as timeless as it is profound and poignant; in fact, he could have been writing about the state of the world today as 2021 draws to a close.

If we take our cues from equity markets, many of which hit new all-time highs during 2021, we appear to live in “the best of times.” On the other hand, with infections from Covid-19 affecting more than 260 million people worldwide, killing 5.2 million and disrupting countless lives, perhaps we live in “the worst of times.”1

The growing societal awareness of large-scale problems such as climate change and inequity suggests an “age of wisdom” is upon us; there is now real impetus for change at a global level spanning public and private sectors, which in turn is drawing entrepreneurs, scientists and capital into devising solutions. At the same time, we remain prone to our “foolish” human tendency to grasp for panaceas, forgetting that real solutions require sustained effort over time. For example, a successful transition to more sustainable sources of energy will require long-term investment not only in renewables but also in traditional sectors including oil and gas, nuclear and even coal for countries like China. Yet the public vilification of traditional energy companies would have us believe that an energy transition is imminent, and there have been moments in the past 24 months when such stocks were valued as runoffs! Similarly, significant public-sector spending financed through massive taxation is unlikely to be a silver bullet for widening inequity within and across economies.

We live in a remarkable “epoch of belief” in science. When faced with Covid-19, teams of scientists globally leveraged mRNA technology to deliver highly effective vaccines faster than ever before, resulting in the administra-tion of more than 7.9 billion doses worldwide and countless lives saved.2 At the same time, the speed of innovation cycles also has created deep pockets of “incredulity” within the public, many of whom—represented most visibly by the emergent anti-vaxxer movement—worry that scientific rigor has been short-circuited by politics.

Never before in history has so much knowledge been so readily available to so many; surely, we must live in the “season of Light.” For example, the smartphones in our pockets carry more than a million times greater processing power than the computer used to land Apollo 11 on the moon. Yet rising societal polarization suggests that many are prone to using these devices to retreat into the “Darkness” of online echo chambers that feed paranoias and amplify extreme views.

As they did during the period depicted in A Tale of Two Cities, the loudest, most extreme voices dominate the public narrative today, and financial markets have not been immune. At one end, some participants believe deeply that assets related to the new economy—whether electric vehicles, software as a service (SaaS), the sharing/gig economy, cryptocurrencies, web 3.0 or any number of other next-gen innovations—are the only sectors worthy of investment and that all other businesses are dying relics. At the other, we see the widespread use of passive strategies that eschew all fundamental investment discretion in favor of mimicking the composition of an index, including the single-stock and sector risks, sometimes breathtaking valuations and lack of downside mitigation inherent in them.

Of course, today’s darlings can quickly become tomorrow’s also-rans and vice versa. In 2021, for example, we saw rebounds in a range of traditional-economy industries like energy, financial services and real estate as the mania surrounding more speculative areas of the market cooled. We saw value stocks outperform growth for much of the year after being trounced by a historical margin in 2020.3 In short, we saw markets behave in their predictably unpredictable way.

At First Eagle, we’ve long believed the best way to chart a steady path through an uncertain future—including periods marked by stark and often shifting polarities of opinion—is to focus on businesses in possession of scarce, durable assets that we believe have the potential to generate persistent cash flows over time. Supported by prudent management teams and robust capital structures, such companies generally should prove resilient against the shifting tides and, if acquired at a price that represents a “margin of safety,”4 be well-positioned to potentially deliver shareholder value over the long term and help avoid the permanent impairment of your capital.

Sincerely,

Mehdi Mahmud

President and Chief Executive Officer,

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)s

November 2021

