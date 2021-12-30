Alfi Engages Frazier & Deeter, LLC as New Independent Auditor

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today the engagement of Frazier & Deeter, LLC ("Frazier & Deeter") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm to audit the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. In connection with the annual audit, Frazier & Deeter will also review the Company's unaudited financial information to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50 accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to serve the emerging needs of clients as they evolve.

The Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved the engagement of Frazier & Deeter after a careful and thorough evaluation process. The Board of Directors ratified the engagement.

About Alfi, Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

