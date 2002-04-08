Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings Results January 27, 2022

INVESTORS MAY LISTEN TO LIVE WEBCAST

STUART, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 results on January 27th, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page by selecting “Press Releases” under the heading “News/Events.”

Seacoast will host a conference call January 28th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode: 7241 761; host: Charles Shaffer). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of January 28th, by clicking here and using the passcode 50264428.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page. Beginning the afternoon of January 28th, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.9 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 52 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

Tracey Dexter

Chief Financial Officer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(772) 403-0461