Gabelli Utility Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gabelli Utility Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Utility Trust (

NYSE:GUT, Financial) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all remaining outstanding 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares’). The Series A Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $25.13671875 per share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per share (the “Liquidation Preference”) plus $0.13671875 per share representing accumulated but unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of January 31, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

From and after the Redemption Date, the Series A Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares with respect to the Series A Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.

All of the Series A Preferred Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and shares will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series A Preferred Shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as paying agent for this redemption.

The Series A Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GUT Pr A”, are rated “A1” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.40625 per share. The Series A Preferred Shares were issued on July 28, 2003 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly.

Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and related materials may be directed to:

David Schachter
(914) 921-5057

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $376 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in utility companies involved in the generation and distribution of electricity, gas, and water. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (

NYSE:GBL, Financial).

NYSE – GUT
CUSIP – 36240A101
NYSE – GUT Pr A
CUSIP – 36240A200

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211230005187r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005187/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus