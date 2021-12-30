Media Alert: Rambus to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Keith Jones, interim chief financial officer and chief accounting officer will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

