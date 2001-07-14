Titan Medical Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of an innovative single access robotic-assisted surgery system, today received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing Qualifications Department that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) since the closing bid price for the company's common shares listed on Nasdaq was below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) requires the shares to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that failure to meet such a requirement exists when the bid price of the shares is below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

These notifications do not impact the company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, being until June 28, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before June 28, 2022, the bid price of the shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the company has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and will consider such deficiency matters closed.

The company is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the notification letter does not affect the company's compliance status with such listing.

The company intends to evaluate all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical technology company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with product development and regulatory affairs activities at its facilities in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is focused on enhancing robotic assisted surgery using innovative technology through a single access point. The Enos™ robotic single access surgical system is being developed with an ergonomic focus to provide a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements that surgeons demand and includes multi-articulating instruments designed to allow surgeons an increased range of motion in a confined space, with dexterity and the ability to exert the forces necessary to complete common surgical tasks. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications. Certain aspects of Titan’s robotic assisted surgical technologies and related intellectual property have been licensed to Medtronic plc, while retaining world-wide rights to commercialize the technologies for use with the Enos system.

