Certain Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Announce Telephonic Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On January 13, 2022

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Certain Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Announce Telephonic Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On January 13, 2022

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2021

BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice relates to the combined Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE American: EVV) and Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE: EOT):

Notice That Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
Will Be A Telephonic Meeting

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the combined Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds") to be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (the "Meeting") will be held in a telephonic format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

If, as of November 2, 2021, you were a holder of record of Fund shares (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund), you are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. If you wish to participate in the Meeting, you should email your full name and address to AST Fund Solutions, LLC ("AST") at [email protected] and include the Fund's name in the subject line. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Meeting. All requests to participate in the Meeting must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 12, 2022.

If, as of November 2, 2021, you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) and wish to participate in and vote at the Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund's name, the number of Fund shares you held and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to AST at [email protected] with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Meeting. All requests to participate in the Meeting must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 12, 2022.

Please contact AST at [email protected] with any questions regarding access to the Meeting, and an AST representative will contact you to answer your questions.

The Funds and the Boards of Trustees are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and, if circumstances warrant, the Funds will issue one or more additional press releases updating shareholders regarding the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Meeting, the Funds urge you to submit your vote in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Funds' proxy. The Funds' proxy statement is available online at https://funds.eatonvance.com/closed-end-fund-and-term-trust-documents.php. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a telephonic meeting and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Meeting.

By Order of the Boards of Trustees,

/s/ Kimberly M. Roessiger
Kimberly M. Roessiger
Secretary

Eaton Vance applies in-depth fundamental analysis to the active management of equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies. Eaton Vance's investment teams follow time-tested principles of investing that emphasize ongoing risk management, tax management (where applicable) and the pursuit of consistent long-term returns. The firm's investment capabilities encompass the global capital markets. With a history dating back to 1924, Eaton Vance is headquartered in Boston and also maintains investment offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore. For more information, visit evmanagement.com. Eaton Vance is a part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

favicon.png?sn=NE18834&sd=2021-12-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certain-eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-announce-telephonic-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-january-13-2022-301451944.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE18834&Transmission_Id=202112301601PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE18834&DateId=20211230
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus