Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing December 31, 2021

New York, NY, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. ( AFACU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing December 31, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, which included 2,250,000 units issued as a result of the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional units to cover over-allotments, completed on November 15, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “AFACU,” and the separated shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “AFAC” and “AFACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Cowen and Company, LLC and Intrepid Partners, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 9, 2021.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp., led by Daniel B. Zwirn, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on acquisition candidates that have either recently emerged from bankruptcy court protection or will require incremental capital as part of a balance sheet restructuring within the broad natural resources industry.

