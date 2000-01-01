🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Honey Badger Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 4,809,800 shares in the Company exercisable at a price of $0.075 for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s existing stock option plan and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory requirements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams
Executive Chairman and Director

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian Silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario’s historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in the southeast and south-central Yukon including the Plata property 180 kms to the east of the Keno Hill silver district, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top-tier silver company.

For more information, please visit our website above, or contact:

Ms. Christina Slater: [email protected]
(647) 848-1009

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information".

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


