(BEKE) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading KE Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of KE Holdings, Inc. ("KE Holdings" or "Company") (: BEKE). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased KE Holdings securities between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than February 28, 2022.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

The action arises out of the Company's alleged misstatements for materially overstating its store count, agent counsel, new home sales gross transaction value ("GTV"), and revenues. The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market. The truth began to come to light when Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research based equity investor, revealed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms, its GTV, and its revenues, among other wrongdoing. These misstatements artificially inflated the price of KE Holdings' ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class. When the truth was revealed, the Company's ADS price fell substantially and has continued falling since.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the KE Holdings class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the KE Holdings class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

