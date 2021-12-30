CNH Industrial completes 90% capital stock purchase of Sampierana S.p.A.

London, December 30, 2021



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has completed its purchase of 90% of the capital stock of Sampierana S.p.A. As previously announced on August 30, 2021, the acquisition of the remaining 10% of the transaction will occur over the course of the next four years, through predetermined mechanisms, to ensure a smooth managerial transition.

Sampierana is an Italian company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of earthmoving machines, undercarriages and spare parts.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Attachments