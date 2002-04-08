Mesoblast Provides Update Following Meeting With FDA's OTAT on Remestemcel-L for Children With Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

Key Points:



NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided a regulatory update on remestemcel-L for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children following its recent meeting with the FDA’s OTAT. Mesoblast requested the meeting to address the appropriateness of a potency assay related to remestemcel-L’s proposed immunomodulatory mechanism of action as well as the approach to outstanding CMC items identified in the CRL.

OTAT indicated that Mesoblast’s approach to address outstanding CMC items is reasonable, that the in vitro immunomodulatory activity of remestemcel-L proposed by Mesoblast as a measure of its potency is a reasonable CQA for the product in the treatment of children with SR-aGVHD, and the relevance of this immunomodulatory activity to clinical outcomes should be established.

Mesoblast has now generated substantial new data which it believes establish the relevance of the proposed in vitro immunomodulatory activity of remestemcel-L to the clinical effect of the product in the completed Phase 3 trial in pediatric SR-aGVHD, including to survival outcomes and biomarkers of the product’s in vivo activity. Mesoblast will provide these new data to OTAT and address other remaining CRL items as required for the BLA resubmission.

By demonstrating the relevance of the in vitro potency assay to clinical outcomes, Mesoblast believes it will be able to show that the remestemcel-L product used in the Phase 3 trial in pediatric SR-aGVHD was standardized as to identity, strength, quality, purity, and dosage form, and that this will address OTAT’s recommendation for an additional adequate and well-controlled study.

Mesoblast continues to be in a well-established process with FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), and if the resubmission is accepted, CBER will consider the adequacy of the clinical data in the context of the related CMC issues noted above.

About Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (SR-aGVHD)

GVHD is a severe inflammation in the bloodstream caused by complications of bone marrow transplants. The disease occurs in up to 50% of the 30,000 patients who receive an allogeneic bone marrow transplant each year, primarily during treatment for blood cancers. In patients with the most severe form of GVHD, mortality can be as high as 90%. There are no therapies approved for treating SR-aGVHD in children under the age of 12.

