CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the “Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2021 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.

Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2021.

These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimated announced on December 3, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) and will be posted on www.firstasset.com in early 2022.

Fund Name Trading Symbol Confirmed

Capital Gain Distributions

per Fund Unit CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $3.1790 CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $1.1413 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $7.0585 ZXM.B $4.3674 CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.3256 RWE.B $0.4915 CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $1.0771 RWU.B $0.8530 CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $0.5501 RWW.B $0.4714 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0000 CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.0714 RWX.B $0.3793 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $2.2634 YXM.B $2.7768 CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0166 FGO.U $0.0259 (US$) CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $2.2104 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.4241 CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0000 CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.0000 CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC $0.0051 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $3.0876 CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.0080 NXF.B $0.0000 CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.1593 FHI.B $0.0000 CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.8910 TXF.B $0.6670 CI Gold Bullion Fund VALT $0.0000 VALT.B $0.0000 VALT.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCX.B $0.0000 BTCX.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ETHX.B $0.0000 ETHX.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $0.0071 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $0.000485 CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $0.000544 CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $0.034925 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $0.0579 CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM $0.234774 CIEM.U $0.401700 (US$) CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $0.0000 CINV.U $0.0000 (US$) CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0000 CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.7237 CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.2279 CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI $0.0000 CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.6315 CI Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0000 FAO.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0000 FIG.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $0.0056 FSB.U $0.1172 (US$) CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.0000 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0000 CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.2789 VXM.B $0.2032 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.0161 XXM.B $0.0216 CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $2.6091 CESG.B $1.7598 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.3139 CRED.U $0.4168 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $0.0532 CMAR.U $0.1274 (US$) CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $2.0146 CMAG.U $2.2959 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $0.0185 CMEY.U $0.0379 (US$) CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series) CMGG $1.5822 CMGG.U $2.1496 (US$) CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $0.0000 CMDO.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series) CLML $0.0000 CLML.U $0.3751 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $0.0000 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0273 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $0.0000 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $0.0000 CCOR.B $0.0000 CCOR.U $0.0000 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $0.0000 CINC.B $0.0000 CINC.U $0.0000 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $0.0000 CDLB.B $0.0000 CDLB.U $0.0165 (US$) CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $0.0361 CNAO.U $0.3803 (US$) CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series) LONG $1.5464 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $0.7518 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $0.0560 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $0.2371 CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $0.0026 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $1.6210 CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $0.1311 EHE.B $0.0000 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $0.0000 DGR.B $0.0000 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $2.1107 IQD.B $0.0000 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $0.9559 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $0.9554 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $0.0000 UMI.B $0.2086 CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $0.0000 JAPN.B $0.0000 CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $0.0000 CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $1.1309 CORPORATE CLASS ETFs CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF CIC $0.0000 CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF CSY $0.0000 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0000 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.0000

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $338.1 billion in total assets as of November 30, 2021.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211231005005/en/