CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the “Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2021 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.

Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2021.

These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimated announced on December 3, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) and will be posted on www.firstasset.com in early 2022.

Fund Name

Trading Symbol

Confirmed
Capital Gain Distributions
per Fund Unit

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$3.1790

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$1.1413

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$7.0585

ZXM.B

$4.3674

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$0.3256

RWE.B

$0.4915

CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWU

$1.0771

RWU.B

$0.8530

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$0.5501

RWW.B

$0.4714

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0000

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.0714

RWX.B

$0.3793

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$2.2634

YXM.B

$2.7768

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0166

FGO.U

$0.0259 (US$)

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$2.2104

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.4241

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0000

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.0000

CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWC

$0.0051

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$3.0876

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.0080

NXF.B

$0.0000

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.1593

FHI.B

$0.0000

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.8910

TXF.B

$0.6670

CI Gold Bullion Fund

VALT

$0.0000

VALT.B

$0.0000

VALT.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B

$0.0000

BTCX.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF

ETHX.B

$0.0000

ETHX.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCDN

$0.0071

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL.B

$0.000485

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF

CUSA.B

$0.000544

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF

CUSM.B

$0.034925

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$0.0579

CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF

CIEM

$0.234774

CIEM.U

$0.401700 (US$)

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CINV

$0.0000

CINV.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0000

CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.7237

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.2279

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF

FLI

$0.0000

CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.6315

CI Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0000

FAO.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0000

FIG.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0056

FSB.U

$0.1172 (US$)

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.0000

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0000

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.2789

VXM.B

$0.2032

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0161

XXM.B

$0.0216

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$2.6091

CESG.B

$1.7598

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.3139

CRED.U

$0.4168 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0532

CMAR.U

$0.1274 (US$)

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$2.0146

CMAG.U

$2.2959 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0185

CMEY.U

$0.0379 (US$)

CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series)

CMGG

$1.5822

CMGG.U

$2.1496 (US$)

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$0.0000

CMDO.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series)

CLML

$0.0000

CLML.U

$0.3751 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0000

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0273

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0000

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0000

CCOR.B

$0.0000

CCOR.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.0000

CINC.B

$0.0000

CINC.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0000

CDLB.B

$0.0000

CDLB.U

$0.0165 (US$)

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CNAO

$0.0361

CNAO.U

$0.3803 (US$)

CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)

LONG

$1.5464

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.7518

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.0560

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.2371

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$0.0026

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$1.6210

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$0.1311

EHE.B

$0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$0.0000

DGR.B

$0.0000

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$2.1107

IQD.B

$0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$0.9559

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$0.9554

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$0.0000

UMI.B

$0.2086

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$0.0000

JAPN.B

$0.0000

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$0.0000

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$1.1309

CORPORATE CLASS ETFs

CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.0000

CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

$0.0000

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0000

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.0000

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $338.1 billion in total assets as of November 30, 2021.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

