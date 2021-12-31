CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the “Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2021 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.
Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2021.
These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimated announced on December 3, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) and will be posted on www.firstasset.com in early 2022.
|
Fund Name
|
Trading Symbol
Confirmed
|
CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
|
WXM
$3.1790
|
CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
|
QXM
$1.1413
|
CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
|
ZXM
$7.0585
|
ZXM.B
$4.3674
|
CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWE
$0.3256
|
RWE.B
$0.4915
|
CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWU
$1.0771
|
RWU.B
$0.8530
|
CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWW
$0.5501
|
RWW.B
$0.4714
|
CI Preferred Share ETF
|
FPR
$0.0000
|
CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWX
$0.0714
|
RWX.B
$0.3793
|
CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF
|
YXM
$2.2634
|
YXM.B
$2.7768
|
CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF
|
FGO
$0.0166
|
FGO.U
$0.0259 (US$)
|
CI Global Financial Sector ETF
|
FSF
$2.2104
|
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGAA
$0.4241
|
CI High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV
$0.0000
|
CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
|
FXM
$0.0000
|
CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWC
$0.0051
|
CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF
|
SID
$3.0876
|
CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
|
NXF
$0.0080
|
NXF.B
$0.0000
|
CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
|
FHI
$0.1593
|
FHI.B
$0.0000
|
CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
|
TXF
$0.8910
|
TXF.B
$0.6670
|
CI Gold Bullion Fund
|
VALT
$0.0000
|
VALT.B
$0.0000
|
VALT.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
|
BTCX.B
$0.0000
|
BTCX.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF
|
ETHX.B
$0.0000
|
ETHX.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
CCDN
$0.0071
|
CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
|
CHCL.B
$0.000485
|
CI U.S. 500 Index ETF
|
CUSA.B
$0.000544
|
CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF
|
CUSM.B
$0.034925
|
CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)
|
CTIP
$0.0579
|
CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF
|
CIEM
$0.234774
|
CIEM.U
$0.401700 (US$)
|
CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
|
CINV
$0.0000
|
CINV.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
|
BXF
$0.0000
|
CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
FDV
$0.7237
|
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
|
CXF
$0.2279
|
CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF
|
FLI
$0.0000
|
CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF
|
FAI
$0.6315
|
CI Active Credit ETF
|
FAO
$0.0000
|
FAO.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FIG
$0.0000
|
FIG.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
FSB
$0.0056
|
FSB.U
$0.1172 (US$)
|
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CGXF
$0.0000
|
CI Canadian REIT ETF
|
RIT
$0.0000
|
CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF
|
VXM
$0.2789
|
VXM.B
$0.2032
|
CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF
|
XXM
$0.0161
|
XXM.B
$0.0216
|
CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF
|
CESG
$2.6091
|
CESG.B
$1.7598
|
CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)
|
CRED
$0.3139
|
CRED.U
$0.4168 (US$)
|
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAR
$0.0532
|
CMAR.U
$0.1274 (US$)
|
CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAG
$2.0146
|
CMAG.U
$2.2959 (US$)
|
CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMEY
$0.0185
|
CMEY.U
$0.0379 (US$)
|
CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMGG
$1.5822
|
CMGG.U
$2.1496 (US$)
|
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMDO
$0.0000
|
CMDO.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series)
|
CLML
$0.0000
|
CLML.U
$0.3751 (US$)
|
CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRE
$0.0000
|
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CINF
$0.0273
|
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRA
$0.0000
|
CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CCOR
$0.0000
|
CCOR.B
$0.0000
|
CCOR.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CINC
$0.0000
|
CINC.B
$0.0000
|
CINC.U
$0.0000 (US$)
|
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CDLB
$0.0000
|
CDLB.B
$0.0000
|
CDLB.U
$0.0165 (US$)
|
CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CNAO
$0.0361
|
CNAO.U
$0.3803 (US$)
|
CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)
|
LONG
$1.5464
|
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGG
$0.7518
|
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGS
$0.0560
|
CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF
|
ONEB
$0.2371
|
CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF
|
EMV.B
$0.0026
|
CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGRC
$1.6210
|
CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
|
EHE
$0.1311
|
EHE.B
$0.0000
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGR
$0.0000
|
DGR.B
$0.0000
|
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
IQD
$2.1107
|
IQD.B
$0.0000
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQD
$0.9559
|
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQI
$0.9554
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF
|
UMI
$0.0000
|
UMI.B
$0.2086
|
CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF
|
JAPN
$0.0000
|
JAPN.B
$0.0000
|
CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF
|
CHNA.B
$0.0000
|
CI ONE Global Equity ETF
|
ONEQ
$1.1309
|
CORPORATE CLASS ETFs
|
CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF
|
CIC
$0.0000
|
CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF
|
CSY
$0.0000
|
CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
|
FGB
$0.0000
|
CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF
|
FQC
$0.0000
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $338.1 billion in total assets as of November 30, 2021.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.
