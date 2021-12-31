🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
VOYAGER DIGITAL EXECUTIVES ADOPT AUTOMATIC SECURITIES DISPOSITION PLAN

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021

TSX: VOYG
OTCQB: VYGVF
FRA: UCD2

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced that two executive officers of the Company have adopted automatic securities disposition plans ("ASDPs").

Voyager_logo_2160x1080__4.jpg

The ASDP permits trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given when the officer establishing the ASDP was not in possession of any material undisclosed information. The ASDP will be effective on the second trading day following the date on which the Company has filed its interim financial statements for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Each officer below has provided pre-arranged instructions in writing to the agent administering the ASDP, including the number of securities to be sold and setting out minimum trade prices. The ASDP prohibits the agent administering the ASDP from consulting with the relevant officer regarding any sales under the ASDP and prohibits the relevant officer from disclosing to the agent any information concerning the Company that might influence the execution of the ASDP. The ASDP has been authorized and established in the form approved by the Company and contains meaningful restrictions on the ability of the officers to amend, suspend or terminate the ASDP.

Details of the ASDPs for the two executive officers are set out in the following table. Transactions will be made pursuant to predetermined timing and other criteria and subject to minimum price thresholds specified in the applicable ASDP.

Name

Title

Intended Transactions




Stephen Ehrlich

CEO, Director

Up to 1,000,000 common shares, with no sales below a defined floor.




Gerard Hanshe

COO

Up to 142,000 common shares, with no sales

below a defined floor; exercise up to 120,000 options and sell up to 120,000 common shares issued in connection with such exercised options, with no sales beyond those required to cover taxes and fees associated with exercise below a defined floor.

This announcement is made and will be available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317 Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Information regarding the ASDP and transactions thereunder, as the case may be, may be accessed on SEDI at www.sedi.ca

About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 70 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 35 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.
Michael Legg
Chief Communications Officer
(212) 547-8807
[email protected]

Voyager Public Relations Team
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=VA19259&sd=2021-12-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-executives-adopt-automatic-securities-disposition-plan-301452209.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

