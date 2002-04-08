🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Vita Coco and Lyft Team Up to Keep Consumers Hydrated and Riding Responsibly this New Year's Eve

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vita Coco Launching Hangover Subscription and Hangover Shop in Early 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading coconut water brand Vita Coco is bringing convenience and recovery straight to consumers this New Year’s Eve by partnering with Lyft to offer discounts on rides home and hydrating coconut water, perfect after a night out.

Starting at midnight on December 31, 2021, Lyft users who enter Vita Coco’s limited-time code (COCOMODE) on the Rewards page of the Lyft app will activate “Coconut Mode,” where all available cars on the Lyft map will transform into coconuts, while receiving $5 off their ride. The same code can also be redeemed on Vita Coco’s online shop www.vitacoco.com for $5 off any product, including essentials like hydrating coconut water and cozy merch, while supplies last. The discount code will be available nationwide between December 31 at 12 a.m. through January 2 at 12 a.m. This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Lyft, who has chosen Vita Coco as their inaugural brand for this custom Lyft experience.

To keep the morning-after hydration rolling all year long, Vita Coco’s new subscription service designed for Hangover Recovery launches on January 1, 2022, and will be available to customers across the nation. Vita Coco’s Hangover Subscription enrolls customers in automatic deliveries of coconut water ten days prior to major holidays, like St. Patrick’s Day and the Fourth of July, giving customers peace of mind knowing that recovery is as easy as a walk to the fridge.

The Hangover Subscription is available on www.vitacoco.com/hangover-subscription beginning on January 1, 2022, and will come with a free, custom gift with purchase based on consumers’ individual needs.

Also debuting in select major cities in early 2022 is The Hangover Shop, Vita Coco’s one-stop-shop for year-round recovery, including salty snacks, indulgent sweets, and nutritious Vita Coco, along with three convenient bundles - The Veg Head, The Bed Rest, and The Self-Care Day. The Hangover Shop will be available on most major food delivery apps in participating cities, with deliveries expected within minutes.

“By partnering with Lyft and offering new, convenient ways to bring coconut water’s recovery power straight to our customers, we are showing our fans we have their backs on New Year’s Eve and beyond,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “Vita Coco fuels, hydrates, and recharges the body, and our new hangover remedy programs will bring ultimate convenience and relief right to consumers’ doors when they need a little hydrating boost.”

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY
The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

ABOUT LYFT
Lyft ( LYFT) was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

Please drink responsibly. If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol abuse, please visit https://www.rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov/help-links/.

Mallory Smith
[email protected]

