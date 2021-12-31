🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Officially Launch Online Course Taught by Football Star David Villa Sanchez on January 1, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/--Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announced that on January 1, 2022, the online video of world famous athlete David Villa Sanchez (hereinafter referred to as "Villa") will be officially launched in the sports section of its celebrity interactive platform, Color Star app. Through the Color Star platform, Villa will share his rich experience in the field of football with fans worldwide and hopes that more people can learn about him and the infinite charm of football.

Image.jpg

In an effort to bring the highest-quality online celebrity interactive videos and position Color Star app as a top-notch, high-reputation celebrity interactive platform, the Company officially announced its partnership with the world-class athlete David Villa in August this year. Shortly after, in October, the Color Star team travelled to Spain to record Villa's celebrity video. After two months of meticulous production and preparation, the video will be officially launched on the first day of 2022. Villa himself greatly valued the recording experience, where he not only cooperated well with the Color Star team, but also led the youth team to simulate various football maneuvers and provided vivid explanations. Villa's love and passion for football also instilled great admiration in the on-site staff. Villa said, "This is my first-time sharing knowledge about football through the internet. It's a new and exciting experience, and though my audience is not up close, I will try my best to show each football skill in a vivid way, so that I am teaching the most practical skills and moves."

Sir Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, commented: "In Villa, I sense his persistence and love for football and see his professionalism for the sport. Our mission at Color Star is to create a celebrity interactive platform with the most globalized and professional content, which means the celebrities we sign with must be top professionals in their respective sectors, and the content we bring must be unique. We believe that the launch of Villa's video will support continued growth in our user membership as well as the profitability of our other related businesses."

At present, the Color Star app platform covers content including sports, music, film and television, instrumental music and other related sectors. In addition, other core components of the Company's profitability include large-scale performances and cultural and creative products. For celebrities who join the platform, the future Color Star app will also serve as core platform of the metaverse, creating virtual characters and related products for these celebrities and building virtual spaces and scenes so that platform members can experience a more colorful and enriched life.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

favicon.png?sn=CN18977&sd=2021-12-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/color-star-technology-co-ltd-nasdaq-cscw-to-officially-launch-online-course-taught-by-football-star-david-villa-sanchez-on-january-1-2022-301451989.html

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

