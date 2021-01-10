🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at January Conferences

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, MD., Dec. 31, 2021

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, MD., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in January 2022. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. E.S.T.

Presenter: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman, Acting CEO and Director

Webcast link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/40371-i-mab-biopharma/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ .

One-on-one and small group meetings: January 19-21, 2022

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman, Acting CEO and Director, Dr. Andrew Zhu, Director and President, Mr. John Long, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Vice President Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your J.P. Morgan representative.

Morgan Stanley Virtual China New Economy Summit 2022

One-on-one and small group meetings: January 5-7, 2022

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman, Acting CEO and Director, Dr. Andrew Zhu, Director and President, Mr. John Long, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Vice President Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Morgan Stanley representative.

H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

One-on-one and small group meetings: January 10 - 13, 2021

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman, Acting CEO and Director, Dr. Andrew Zhu, Director and President, Mr. John Long, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Vice President Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your H.C.Wainwright representative.

UBS Greater China Conference 2022

One-on-one and small group meetings: January 11-14, 2022

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman, Acting CEO and Director, Dr. Andrew Zhu, Director and President, Mr. John Long, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Vice President Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your UBS representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 20 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab Contacts

John Long
Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng
Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

+86 21 6057 5709

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363

favicon.png?sn=CN19321&sd=2021-12-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-announces-upcoming-participation-at-january-conferences-301452230.html

SOURCE I-Mab

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN19321&Transmission_Id=202112310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN19321&DateId=20211231
