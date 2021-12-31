M2Bio Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging for Liviana

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

M2Bio Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging for Liviana

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 /WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:image.jpeg

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce the rollout of its sustainable packaging solution - Hempcelium™ to be piloted and implemented by it's Liviana™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil brand. The state-of-the-art sustainable packaging is customized to fit its Extra Virgin Olive Oil glass bottles. The solution is a Hempcelium™ transport packaging foam made from hemp agri-waste and mushroom mycelium.

Hempcelium™ is a unique composite that outperforms most other sustainable alternatives currently available. The Hempcelium™ packaging structure is completely organic and can be grown into almost any shape, making it as versatile as styrofoam or polystyrene, less the damage and pollution that comes from using a conventional synthetic material. Because Hempcelium™ is grown and not produced with chemical compounds that need large amounts of energy to synthesize, the carbon footprint is very low, and there are zero industrial chemical byproducts emitted that are harmful to the natural environment, our water, ecosystems, food-chains and human health.

The unique Hempcelium™ composite has been developed in-house by its team of engineers at the M2Bio Sustainability Labs during 2021 and is ready for the South African market. The company is in the process of obtaining all necessary legal and copyrights pertaining to the trademark name Hempcelium™. M2Bio Sciences' Intellectual Property and Trademark legal team expects the process to be successfully concluded in Q1 2022.

"When you get the product with the packaging you are able to crumble up the Hempcelium™ foam into your garden bed or soil to decompose and support the health of your vegetation. Hempcelium serves an important function in the decomposition of organic matter in the soil. Research has demonstrated that it acts as a filter, removing groundwater contaminants and pollutants. It has shown potential to remove industrial toxins from the soil, which includes pesticides, chlorine, dioxin (a highly toxic environmental pollutant) as well as PCBs (highly toxic industrial compounds). In the garden, Hempcelium helps to increase nutrients available to plants, improve water efficiency, reduce erosion by acting as a cellular net, and promote root growth by adding oxygen to the soil and releasing nitrogen, phosphate, and other micronutrients. Simply put, it has a ton of benefits." - Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

image-2.png

Hempcelium™ packaging solution for single & multiple bottles

Mr. Robinson continues: "We and our customers are increasingly aware of the importance of sustainable and biodegradable materials. As a company, it has been at the core of product development to ensure all of our materials and ingredients adhere to such standards. We are now proud to take it to the next level, and deliver our own innovative solution to our customers, by introducing our sustainable packaging foam to one of our brands, Liviana."

In addition, M2Bio is developing multiple packaging solutions for its other product lines and brands - Medspresso™ and Dr. AnnaRx™, which will be ready during the course of 2022.

"This will be a watershed moment for the sustainability drive globally. M2Bio will licence the technology to the rest of the world, with the goal of reducing and replacing synthetics entirely. We are super stoked for what comes next'' - Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

image-3.png

Hempcelium™ packaging solution for Dr. AnnaRx products

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: WUHN)

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/m2bio

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/m2bio

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/M2BioSciences

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/m2bio.sciences/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680355/M2Bio-Rolls-Out-Sustainable-Packaging-for-Liviana

img.ashx?id=680355

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus