Enbridge Announces Substantial Share Repurchases

Continued growth, dividends and investments hearten investors

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Summary
  • This Canada-based energy infrastructure company looks forward to a strong 2022
Article's Main Image

The management team at Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Inc. (

TSX:ENB, Financial) (ENB, Financial) recently announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved the company's normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 31,062,331 of its outstanding common shares to an aggregate amount of up to $1.5 billion.

Purchases under the NCIB, the company said in a release, may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems, commencing on Jan. 5, 2022 and continuing until Jan. 4, 2023, when the bid expires, or such earlier date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable under the NCIB or otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases under the NCIB.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company whose core businesses include:

  • Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America;
  • Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.;
  • Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec;
  • Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe.

Committment to shareholder returns

The company’s impressive growth, dividends and investments in share repurchases indicate that there are few obstacles to its continued share price growth, in my opinion. Investments in renewable energy also help mitigate the risk of the fossil fuels business, which is expected to slowly decline and eventually be replaced with renewables. Many investors are looking for it to grow dividends to close to 10% of their purchase prices due to its ongoing expansion.

The maximum number of common shares that Enbridge may repurchase for cancellation represents approximately 1.53% of the 2,026,085,179 common shares issued and outstanding as of Dec. 22, 2021. Share repurchases made pursuant to the Company's NCIB “will be predicated upon maintaining a strong balance sheet, performance of the business, and the availability and attractiveness of alternative capital investment opportunities,” the news release noted.

The price that Enbridge will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase, and common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The actual number of common shares purchased under the NCIB, the timing of purchases, and the price at which the common shares are acquired will depend upon future market conditions.

An ongoing repurchase effort

The NCIB will be effected in accordance with the TSX's NCIB rules and Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain restrictions on the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes of Enbridge's common shares on the applicable exchange.

Subject to exceptions for block purchases, Enbridge will limit daily purchases of common shares on the TSX in connection with the NCIB to no more than 25% (1,929,706 common shares) of the average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX from June 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2021 (7,718,824 common shares) during any trading day.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

