Ryan Specialty Completes Acquisition of Keystone Risk Partners

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, completes acquisition of certain assets of Keystone Risk Partners, LLC (“Keystone”) based in Media, PA. Previous+announcement dated December 13, 2021.

About Ryan Specialty Group

