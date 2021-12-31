🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Conference Call Details

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2021

TSX: WEF

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Western_Forest_Products_Inc__Western_Forest_Products_Inc__Announ.jpg

Western will host its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 analyst conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.

To join the conference call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-952-5114
From Toronto: 416-340-2217
Passcode: 3462048#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053
From Toronto: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 1943458#

The instant replay will be available until March 20, 2022 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. EDT).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

favicon.png?sn=VA05748&sd=2021-12-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-forest-products-inc-announces-release-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2021-results-and-conference-call-details-301444789.html

SOURCE Western Forest Products Inc.

