ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2021 were $438,682,698 as compared with $451,756,769 on July 31, 2021, and $429,461,776 on October 31, 2020. On October 31, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.26 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Total Net Assets $438,682,698 $451,756,769 $429,461,776 NAV Per Share $15.26 $15.72 $14.94 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021, total net investment income was $4,447,825 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($12,929,031) or ($0.45) per share of common stock for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2021 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2020 Total Net Investment Income $4,447,825 $4,468,329 $4,428,309 Per Share $0.15 $0.16 $0.15 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($12,929,031) $6,433,850 ($9,000,579) Per Share ($0.45) $0.22 ($0.31)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

