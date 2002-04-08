GammaRey Announces Liquidity Event for its Blockchain Portfolio Investment Valued at $93 million Based on Mark to Market Price

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

GammaRey Announces Liquidity Event for its Blockchain Portfolio Investment Valued at $93 million Based on Mark to Market Price

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GammaRey, Inc. announced today a liquidity event of the sale of its thirty percent (30%) equity stake in Carbon Zero Asset Management, Inc to Freedom Holdings, Inc. (TICKER: FHLD) (Carbon-Zero), a Delaware corporation. GammaRey is a global fintech company specializing in the disruption of the traditional banking structure, revolutionizing the industry through the implementation of blockchain technologies. GammaRey see's this as a major first step towards monetization of its platform.

Carbon-Zero is a privately-owned fintech company driven by Ethereum based blockchain technology to the carbon credit markets using fungible tokens and smart contracts. Carbon-Zero aims to bring carbon credits more fidelity, transparency, accessibility, liquidity, and standardization. Carbon-Zero is building a programmable carbon ecosystem that will allow carbon credit market participants a tokenization process to digitize carbon credits securely. The ecosystem will include the minting and burning protocols, a transparent mechanism for validating and distributing tokens, a trading venue for tokens, and tools to engage all stakeholders, including the carbon credit originators, offsetters, project verifiers, liquidity providers, NGOs, concerned citizens, and governments.

Carbon-Zero sold 100% of the issued and outstanding equity to Freedom Holdings, Inc. (

FHLD, Financial). As a result of the transaction, FHLD issued 93,501,819 of its common stock to GammaRey, valued at $93.5 million based on the closing price as of December 31, 2021.

"As the founding member and strategic investor in Carbon-Zero, we are delighted on the recent acquisition and liquidity of our stake," quoted Tim Alford, Co-Founder and Chief Commericialization Officer of GammaRey, Inc. "The momentum we created is exciting and puts GammaRey in a strong financial position for our expected NASDAQ IPO in 2022. We look forward to Carbon-Zero executing its business plan in the rapidly growing voluntary carbon credit market, which in turn will not only enhance our current valuation but strengthen our balance sheet considerably."

About GammaRey
GammaRey is a global fintech company with a focus on the remittance industry. GammaRey is revolutionizing the speed and fee structure of remittance technologies worldwide through blockchain technologies. GammaRey is quickly evolving into a full-stack ecosystem for the new world digital economy, including its commodity-backed digital currency, a digital wallet, and a proprietary platform providing functionality through securities trading, goods, and services.

For more information, please visit https://www.gammarey.com/

Press Release Contact:
Jessica Starman
888-461-2233
[email protected]
www.elev8newmedia.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. We caution prospective investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

ti?nf=ODQxOTYwNCM0NjM1MjE4IzUwMDA5ODU3Nw==
Gammarey-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus