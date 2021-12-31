🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Elys Game Technology Delists Shares in Canada

2 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the NEO Exchange ("NEO") in Canada as part of the Company's corporate strategy. The Company has voluntarily delisted from the NEO at the close of trading on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, and its shares of common stock will continue to be listed and trade on Nasdaq under the symbol ELYS.

"We are very grateful for the extraordinary professionalism of the team and leadership of the NEO Exchange in giving Elys the opportunity to list our common shares in Canada," stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys.

The Company's board of directors authorized the Company to delist from the NEO.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in 5 states in the US market.

The Company's innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman
Tel: 1-628-258-5148
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
Tel: 1-212-896-1254
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Elys Game Technology, Corp.



