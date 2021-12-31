2021 Year-end Shareholder Update

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

2021 Year-end Shareholder Update

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CEDARTOWN, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Phoenix Rising Companies (OTCQB:PRCX)

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your continuing interest in Phoenix Rising Companies. 2021 has been a year of change and opportunity for the company. Many professionals and company personnel have helped us navigate a difficult time. I hereby express my personal and company gratitude to our Board, Officers and employees. Additionally, we have been supported by many third parties including accountants, attorneys, industry experts and more; I extend the same gratitude to this capable and helpful group.

We have continued to successfully operate our core subsidiary, Tieshan Oil, whose business is trading and delivering products for refining gasoline. The global pandemic slowed but did not eliminate demand and our upcoming annual report will reflect an expectation of ongoing operations and substantial revenues into the foreseeable future from this division.

The pandemic also made it impossible for our outside auditors to enter the country of China and attempt to salvage the Wandi mining acquisition. We feel had this asset not been in China, the process would have been easier and successful.

Both Wandi and Tieshan Oil are in China. We are not seeking further opportunity there.

The onset of Covid-19 together with a general growing distrust of China has led the Board to choose seeking new opportunities primarily in the West. Changing auditors to a US firm was our first step in this direction. On a personal note, I would like to mention that although I am of Chinese extraction, I am a citizen of France and my heart is more in the West than the East. Accordingly, the Board's choice to turn our eyes to the West is consistent with my personal plans.

To increase shareholder value and future company performance the Board of Directors has elected to undertake new approaches with a view towards long term operational successes.

Our focus will be on new and innovative technologies, sales and marketing of medical devices, environmentally friendly methods of energy production and renewable energy generation, improved and cleaner mineral recovery, proprietary water purification and more.

We are still in the planning stages and it is likely we will be establishing a new R&D division in the United States.

More information will be forthcoming soon.

With Best Wishes that we Share a Happy New Year,

PHOENIX RISING COMPANIES
DS Chang
Chairman and CEO

SOURCE: Phoenix Rising Companies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680470/2021-Year-end-Shareholder-Update

img.ashx?id=680470

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus